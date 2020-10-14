Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the clinical development for the treatment of cancers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Foralumab TZLS-401 and Milciclib TZLS-201 which are in clinical stage. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ TLSA opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.05 million, a P/E ratio of -153.67 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

