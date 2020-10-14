Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of TEAM opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a 200-day moving average of $172.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

