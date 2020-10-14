Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $621.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

