TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

TCBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of TCBK opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $796.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,718.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 58.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 11.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

