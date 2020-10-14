Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, National Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super League Gaming stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Super League Gaming worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards.

