South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSB. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on South State in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised South State from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.60.

SSB opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts forecast that South State will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in South State by 34.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 8.7% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 43.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of South State by 388.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

