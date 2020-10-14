Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $741.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.97. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

