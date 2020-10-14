Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,700 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the September 15th total of 2,918,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on SVRGF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of SVRGF opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

