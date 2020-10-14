Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,700 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the September 15th total of 2,918,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on SVRGF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of SVRGF opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

