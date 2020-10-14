Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

