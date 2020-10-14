SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Raised to $39.50 at Scotiabank

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $39.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSRM. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark raised SSR Mining to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after buying an additional 268,400 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,823,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 100,231 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,033,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

