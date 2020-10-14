SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

SeaSpine stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $432.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. Equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 99.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth $92,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

