Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

TBK opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 74,545 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

