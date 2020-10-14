Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Increased to $216.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $211.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.35 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.82.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,437,944 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

