Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,849.14.

CABO stock opened at $1,870.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Cable One has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,044.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,811.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,791.38.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total transaction of $589,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,677 shares of company stock worth $4,983,077 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 15.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 78.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

