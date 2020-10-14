BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioSpecifics Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.73.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 52.45%. Equities analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

