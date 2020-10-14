Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BRY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.73. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

