BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNTX. BofA Securities upgraded BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their price target on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.27.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNTech (BNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.