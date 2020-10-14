BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNTX. BofA Securities upgraded BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their price target on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.27.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNTech (BNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cable One Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Cable One Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
BioSpecifics Technologies Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
BioSpecifics Technologies Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
Berry Petroleum Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Berry Petroleum Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
BioNTech Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
BioNTech Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
Repare Therapeutics Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Repare Therapeutics Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Brookfield Infrastructure Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Brookfield Infrastructure Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report