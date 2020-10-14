Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE BLI opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $89.67.

Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($4.06). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.