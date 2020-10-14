Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIPC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

BIPC stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 134.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

