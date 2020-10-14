Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

BKI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Knight Equity began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Black Knight stock opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,407,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

