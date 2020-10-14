BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BG Staffing, Inc. is a national provider of temporary staffing services across a diverse set of industries. Its present business segments offer temp services in the Multi-Family, Professional and Commercial sectors. In the Multi-Family segment BG offers temporary workers that perform front office and maintenance personnel in 18 states (Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, N. Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island); temporary skilled contract labor for Finance & Accounting and also for IT implementation and maintenance projects nationwide from offices in 5 states (Texas, Louisiana, N. Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island); temp labor services in various skilled and unskilled positions to primarily distribution and logistics customers in its Commercial segment in 5 states (Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi). BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

BG Staffing stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. BG Staffing has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BG Staffing by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BG Staffing in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in BG Staffing in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BG Staffing by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BG Staffing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

