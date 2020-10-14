BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of BBIO opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $546,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,912.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 66,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $1,801,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,779,720.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,475 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 325.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 49.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

