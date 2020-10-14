Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barings BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barings BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $388.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 57.90%. The business had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 104.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 96.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.6% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

