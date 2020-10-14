Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Analysts predict that Banner will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 17.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banner by 36.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 84.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 245,722 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Banner by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

