VMware (NYSE:VMW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
VMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.17.
NYSE:VMW opened at $155.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day moving average of $139.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. VMware has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $173.37.
In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $95,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,530 shares of company stock worth $8,548,126. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 931.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.