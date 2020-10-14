VMware (NYSE:VMW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW opened at $155.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day moving average of $139.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. VMware has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $95,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,530 shares of company stock worth $8,548,126. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 931.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.