Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.29.

NYSE VEEV opened at $308.55 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $312.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.78, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.45.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,361 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,496,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,761,000 after acquiring an additional 205,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

