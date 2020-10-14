Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.69.

Shares of DOCU opened at $238.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.49. Docusign has a twelve month low of $61.68 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Docusign by 10.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Docusign by 64.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 58,464 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Analyst Recommendations for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

