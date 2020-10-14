West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $299.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.84. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $303.14. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 397.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.