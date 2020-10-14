AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AZEK. BidaskClub raised AZEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

In related news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $99,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 508.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,267,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $12,809,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $7,965,000.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

