AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AZEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.06.

NASDAQ AZEK opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

In other news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 276,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,286,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,023,365.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth $46,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

