Trex (NYSE:TREX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark cut Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.71.

NYSE:TREX opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.62. Trex has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.21 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Trex by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $32,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

