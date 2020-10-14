TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.43.

TTWO opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.46 and its 200 day moving average is $146.21.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

