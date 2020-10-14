Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AYX. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.07.

AYX opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.79, a PEG ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.17, for a total transaction of $700,596.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $148,481.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,858 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,216 over the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

