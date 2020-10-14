United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.34. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in United Bankshares by 36.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Bankshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 17.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 69,095 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

