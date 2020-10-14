Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.