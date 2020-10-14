T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

TTOO has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on T2 Biosystems from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.11. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.15.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 380,459 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

