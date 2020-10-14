Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $281.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $281.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.42.

VRTX opened at $276.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.35 and a 200 day moving average of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $172.32 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,671 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

