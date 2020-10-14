TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.

TrueCar stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.58. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 344,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,679,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 882,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,513 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 9.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

