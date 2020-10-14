Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Brigham Minerals worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 178,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 100,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,309,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,654 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 22,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNRL. Capital One Financial raised shares of Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $546.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 2.54. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

