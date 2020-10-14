Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Prothena worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 1,429.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Prothena by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Prothena by 1.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. Prothena Co. PLC has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

