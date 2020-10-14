YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,036 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in YRC Worldwide were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 44,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 770,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on YRC Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of YRC Worldwide stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

