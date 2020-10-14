Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,187 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.