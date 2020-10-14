Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,405 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $191,209.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 501,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,088,102.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 332,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,191,717.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMK opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

AMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.