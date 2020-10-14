Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.17 Million

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report $39.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the lowest is $37.80 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $38.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $156.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $161.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $143.27 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $151.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 24.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBWM shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $333.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brigham Minerals Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brigham Minerals Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Prothena Co. PLC
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Prothena Co. PLC
YRC Worldwide Inc Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
YRC Worldwide Inc Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,405 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,405 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings
Mercantile Bank Corp. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.17 Million
Mercantile Bank Corp. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.17 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report