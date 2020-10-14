Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report $39.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the lowest is $37.80 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $38.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $156.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $161.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $143.27 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $151.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 24.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBWM shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $333.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

