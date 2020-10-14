Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of One Liberty Properties worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 70.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 26.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLP opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $337.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.27.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLP shares. ValuEngine lowered One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

