Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of Team worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Team by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 80,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Team by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Team by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Team by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Team alerts:

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.23. Team had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TISI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Team presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.