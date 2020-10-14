Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,736 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of The First of Long Island worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $380.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

