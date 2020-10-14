Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.34% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWMC opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $68.89.

