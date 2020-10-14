Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Mercantile Bank worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 114.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 26.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 35.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

