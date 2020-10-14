Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

